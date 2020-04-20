Left Menu
Nearly 700 army personnel reach Jammu through special train to join their units in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:53 IST
Nearly 700 army personnel reached Jammu on Monday through a special train from Bengaluru to join their units in the union territory after completing their professional courses in southern India, officials said. In the prevailing security scenario along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, it has been a necessity to boost the strength of security personnel in units deployed in operational areas, a defence spokesperson said.

The train had left the Bengaluru Railway Station on April 17. The army personnel had completed their professional courses in Bengaluru, Belgaun and Secundrabad training centres and were waiting to join their units.

All of them underwent the mandatory quarantine before coming here and adhered to social distancing throughout the journey, the spokesperson said. "All personnel are medically fit," he said. On arrival at the Jammu Railway Station, all the personnel were screened and thereafter transported to their respective units deployed in the union territory, he added.

All passenger trains have been suspended since a nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 25. PTI AB DPB DPB

