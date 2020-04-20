Bihar CM condoles death of Yogi s father

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumaron Monday expressed grief on the death of Uttar Pradesh CMYogi Adityanaths father Anand Singh Bisht

Kumar paid tributes to Bisht and prayed to givestrength and courage to the relatives to bear the loss, anofficial statement said

Bisht, 89, breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhiwhere he was undergoing treatment at the gastroenterologydepartment.

