K'taka to promulgate ordinance to control spread of COVID-19

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:09 IST
(Eds: adding state Home Minister's remarks) Bengaluru, Apr 20 (PTI): The Karnataka cabinet on Monday decided to promulgate an ordinance giving it special powers to control the spread of COVID-19, which includes providing protection to front line health workers and making non- cooperation with government a punishable offence. "We have decided to bring in an ordinance in line with Kerala and Uttar Pradesh governments to manage this epidemic.

It will bring into force a new epidemic act by repealing the old epidemic act," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said. Under this ordinance, the government would provide protection to health line workers who are in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

"Also, under this, non cooperation with the government, any act of purposely spreading the disease and spreading of lies and misinformation will be made a punishable offence," he added. The government has the powers to promulgate the ordinance, a state epidemic act and it does not the need the assent of the President, he said.

The minister said the government has done this after going through the ordinances of the Kerala and Uttar Pradesh governments. The state government's decision comes in the backdrop of the incident on Sunday at Padarayanapura in the city when police and health officials were allegedly attacked after they tried to quarantine some people.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai later told reporters that the ordinance will empower any government department or officials appointed by it to handle an epidemic. "If there is any attack on them or any obstruction of their duty, the ordinance will carry a heavier penalty," Bommai said.

The Minister said the government was also thinking of a provision to attach or seize the assets of those who destroy public property, but it had not yet been finalised. "It has been sent to the law department for vetting," he said.

State Minister Suresh Kumar, who is the government's spokesperson for COVID-19, said the ordinance will be brought in three to four days..

