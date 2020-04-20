Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man kills two-and-a half-year-old daughter in UP on tantrik's advice

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:47 IST
Man kills two-and-a half-year-old daughter in UP on tantrik's advice

A two-and-a half-year-old girl was killed by her father, apparently acting on the advice of a 'tantrik' to gain spiritual powers, and the body dumped in a forest area here, police said on Monday. The father, identified only as Wajid, and 'tantrik' Irfan were arrested and the body was recovered, SHO of Kakroli police station Vijay Bahadur Singh said.

A case was registered under sections 302, 201 and 120B of the IPC based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother, Rihana Begum, he said. According to the FIR, Wajid took the girl to a nearby field on Sunday night where he allegedly strangled her and slit her throat on Irfan's advice. He then dumped the body.

The body has been sent for an autopsy, the police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Can't imagine Pakistan going into T20 World Cup without Aamir: Arthur

Former Pakistan head coach, Mickey Arthur says leaving out pacer Muhammad Aamir from T20 World Cup squad would be detrimental to teams title chances. Aamir had quit Test cricket last year, a decision that did not go down well with the team ...

COVID-19: 2 more persons test positive, total cases climb to 46 in U'khand

Eds Fixing typo in headline Dehradun, Apr 20 PTI&#160;Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 here on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 46, a health department bulletin said.&#160;&#160; Th...

BJP chief for redesigning party's relief efforts to ensure no one goes hungry

Lauding the efforts of party workers to help people during the ongoing lockdown, BJP president J P Nadda on Monday stressed on the need to redesign the partys efforts to provide food to the needy in order to ensure that nobody goes hungry. ...

British insurers negotiating government trade credit backstop

British insurers are talking to the government about a backstop for trade credit insurance to support business supply chains hit by the coronavirus pandemic, an industry trade body said. States such as France, Germany and the Netherlands ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020