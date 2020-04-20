COVID-19: Central govt closes canteens in all its offices

The central government on Monday closed all departmental canteens in its offices as a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, according to a Personnel Ministry order. "It has been decided with the approval of competent authority that all the departmental canteens in central government ministries/departments/offices shall be closed with immediate effect," it said.

All the ministries/departments/offices are requested not to open the canteens until further orders, the Ministry said in the communique to all the central government departments. The move comes as officers of the level of deputy secretary and above have resumed their offices from Monday following Home Ministry guidelines on relaxing the ongoing lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

