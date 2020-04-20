Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Central govt closes canteens in all its offices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:51 IST
COVID-19: Central govt closes canteens in all its offices

The central government on Monday closed all departmental canteens in its offices as a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, according to a Personnel Ministry order. "It has been decided with the approval of competent authority that all the departmental canteens in central government ministries/departments/offices shall be closed with immediate effect," it said.

All the ministries/departments/offices are requested not to open the canteens until further orders, the Ministry said in the communique to all the central government departments. The move comes as officers of the level of deputy secretary and above have resumed their offices from Monday following Home Ministry guidelines on relaxing the ongoing lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Can't imagine Pakistan going into T20 World Cup without Aamir: Arthur

Former Pakistan head coach, Mickey Arthur says leaving out pacer Muhammad Aamir from T20 World Cup squad would be detrimental to teams title chances. Aamir had quit Test cricket last year, a decision that did not go down well with the team ...

COVID-19: 2 more persons test positive, total cases climb to 46 in U'khand

Eds Fixing typo in headline Dehradun, Apr 20 PTI&#160;Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 here on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 46, a health department bulletin said.&#160;&#160; Th...

BJP chief for redesigning party's relief efforts to ensure no one goes hungry

Lauding the efforts of party workers to help people during the ongoing lockdown, BJP president J P Nadda on Monday stressed on the need to redesign the partys efforts to provide food to the needy in order to ensure that nobody goes hungry. ...

British insurers negotiating government trade credit backstop

British insurers are talking to the government about a backstop for trade credit insurance to support business supply chains hit by the coronavirus pandemic, an industry trade body said. States such as France, Germany and the Netherlands ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020