Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 Rohingya Muslims test positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:50 IST
2 Rohingya Muslims test positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

Two Rohingya Muslims from Telangana, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month, have tested positive for COVID-19, state Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said on Monday. In all, seven Rohingyas living in the state had attended the Islamic religious event in Nizamuddin and two of them tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

The Union Home Ministry had last week asked all states and union territories to screen the Rohingya refugees living under their jurisdiction for COVID-19 as many of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. The ministry had said the Rohingyas residing in camps in Hyderabad had attended Tablighi Jamaat 'Ijtema' at Haryana's Mewat, and had also attended the meet in Delhi.

Reddy said the condition of the two refugees was stable. "It has been found that five Rohingyas from Hyderabad and two from Nalgonda district had participated in the Delhi event. Out of them only the two from Nalgonda tested positive for coronavirus and they are now doing fine," he told reporters here.

Responding to a question, Reddy said testing of samples of all people from Telangana who returned after participating in the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and their contacts had been completed. In view of Telangana extending the ongoing coronavirus lockdown till May 7, the DGP further said he discussed with the police officials on the implementation of the lockdown and it has been decided to implement lockdown more strictly in the state.

The existing passes issued for essential services will be reviewed, he said adding the pass holders need to re-apply and passes will be cancelled if anyone was found misusing it. Police have seized nearly 1.21 lakh vehicles across Telangana during the lockdown period so far and registered cases against the violators of the curbs, the DGP said.

He said police have made stepped up security in 329 containment zones spread across the state, where 651 active coronavirus cases have been reported as of Sunday. Reddy said the three-kilometre radius restriction imposed to prevent people from moving around the city would be strictly implemented and whenever one goes out for essential commodities they should carry residential proof with them or their vehicles will be seized.

Under the rule, people can only go to places within a three KM radius from their houses for purchasing essentials. The state government has extended the lockdown till May 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Tennessee truck fire ruined N95 masks, medical gowns

A truckload of medical masks and protective surgical gowns were destroyed when a tractor-trailer caught fire on a highway in Tennessee, news outlets reported. First responders told WKRN-TV at the scene in Smith County Saturday that N95 mask...

COVID-19: HP has suffered Rs 410 cr revenue loss due to lockdown, says CM

Himachal Pradesh has borne a loss of Rs 410 crore in the last 30 days due to the lockdown clamped to contain the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday. Talking to mediapersons here, the chief minister accompanied ...

Coronavirus puts missile showdown between Turkey and U.S. on hold

Turkeys plans to switch on its new Russian missile defence systems have been delayed by the coronavirus outbreak but it does not intend to reverse a decision which has raised the threat of U.S. sanctions, a senior Turkish official said. Ten...

Fight against COVID-19 can be won through patience, self- confidence: J'khand guv

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the fight against novel coronavirus can be work through patience and self-confidence. She said some government offices have opened as per the Centres guidelines and appealed to the people to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020