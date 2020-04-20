Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fight against COVID-19 can be won through patience, self- confidence: J'khand guv

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-04-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:33 IST
Fight against COVID-19 can be won through patience, self- confidence: J'khand guv

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the fight against novel coronavirus can be work through patience and self-confidence. She said some government offices have opened as per the Centre's guidelines and appealed to the people to maintain social distancing amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Some offices have opened and will function as per the guidelines set by the central government. Staff will come to the offices only on the instructions of the government and will ensure social distancing," Murmu said. Appealing to the people not to venture out of their homes unnecessarily or in name of going to the office, Murmu asked them to respect the work of the frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus.

Reminding people to maintain social distancing at pharmacies, ration shops and grocery stores, she said that coronavirus does not see caste, religion, rich or poor while infecting people. People coming in contact with an infected person should hide it and should inform the officials concerned, the governor added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Novartis to test efficacy of old malaria drug against COVID-19

Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG said on Monday it will test the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in a randomized trial to see if the much talked about medicine is actually effective against COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. ...

2020 NFL Draft: Houston Texans preview

Houston Texans 2020 NFL Draft Capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDSWide receiver Bill OBrien traded arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL -- DeAndre Hopkins -- and received a return worthy of a No. 2 wideout. Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks round ou...

Trump: “Very nice call” with Minnesota governor

President Donald Trump said he got a very nice call from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday. Walz tried calling Trump on Friday but couldnt get through at the time to the president or the vice president.Walz placed that call after Trump twee...

UK finance minister rejects 100% guarantee for small business loans

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that he was still not persuaded that the government should offer a 100 guarantee to banks which lend to small businesses hit by the coronavirus. The Bank of England has said a 100 guarant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020