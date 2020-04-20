These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm. . DEL128 PB-LOCKDOWN-2NDLD RELAXATION In U-turn, Punjab govt allows industrial activity in non-containment areas Chandigarh: In a flip-flop amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Punjab government on Monday allowed industrial activity in non-containment areas in line with the Union Home Ministry guidelines. .

DEL124 PB-VIRUS-CASES One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Punjab; total count 245 Chandigarh: One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 245. . DEL114 HR-VIRUS-CASES Only one new COVID-19 case in Haryana, tally reaches 251 Chandigarh: The number of novel coronavirus cases has reached 251 in Haryana, with just one person testing positive for the infection on Monday. .

DEL106 UP-LOCKDOWN-ASSESSMENT Lockdown needs stricter enforcement in 40 of 75 districts: UP govt's note to DMs, SPs New Delhi: A recent assessment by the Uttar Pradesh government termed the state of the lockdown "unsatisfactory" in 40 of the 75 districts and called for stricter enforcement there of the restrictions to fight coronavirus. . DES33 UP-VIRUS-TABLIGHI-REWARD COVID-19: Kanpur police announce Rs 10,000 reward for info on Tablighi Jamaat members Kanpur (UP): Kanpur police on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for those who help authorities in tracing Tablighi Jamaat members "hiding despite repeated appeals to come forward" for COVID-19 testing, a top official said. .

DES30 UP-VIRUS-RAMZAN-MUFTI Aligarh chief mufti urges Muslims not to hold Ramzan prayers at mosques Aligarh (UP): Aligarh's chief mufti Khalid Hamid on Monday urged members of the Muslim community not to hold Ramzan prayers in mosques, saying these can be held in the "privacy of one's home" in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown. . DES27 UP-VIRUS-CASES 76 more test COVID-19 positive in UP, total cases rise to 1,176 Lucknow: The number of coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh on Monday rose to 1,176, with 76 new cases being reported, the health department said. .

DEL127 NCR-VIRUS-NOIDA COVID-19 cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar touch 100, 43 cured Noida (UP): Three more positive cases of coronavirus were detected in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the tally in this district in western Uttar Pradesh to 100 so far, officials said. . DES55 UP-POLICE-LD FARMER UP: Policeman who thrashed three siblings for defying lockdown suspended Badaun (UP): A policeman was suspended on Monday for allegedly beating up of a farmer's son and two teenage daughters here for defying lockdown. .

DEL65 RJ- LD VIRUS-DEATH COVID-19: 57 fresh cases, 2 more deaths reported in Rajasthan Jaipur: Two more persons died of coronavirus in Rajasthan while 57 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, officials said. . DES5 RJ-VIRUS-NEWBORN Newborn tests positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan's Nagaur Jaipur: A newborn baby has tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, an official said Monday. .

DES62 RJ-GEHLOT-MIGRANTS Gehlot speaks to Shah, requests him to facilitate return of migrants stuck in other states Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to facilitate the return of migrants from Rajasthan stuck in other states due to the lockdown. . DES46 UKD-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 2 more persons test positive, total cases climb to 46 in U'khand Dehradun: Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 here on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 46, a health department bulletin said. .

DES31 JK-VIRUS COVID-19 cases in JK reach 368 Srinagar: The number of COVID-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 368 as 14 more persons tested positive for the coronavirus in the union territory on Monday, officials said. . DES20 UP-ADITYANATH-3RDLD BEREAVED Adityanath's father dies; UP CM says can't attend funeral Lucknow/New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Bisht died on Monday and will be cremated in Haridwar at a funeral which will not be attended by the CM, who said he is duty-bound to stay in his state. .

DES49 UP-LD GIRL Man kills two-and-a-half-year-old daughter in UP on tantrik's advice Muzaffarnagar: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was killed by her father, apparently acting on the advice of a 'tantrik' to gain spiritual powers, and the body dumped in a forest area here, police said on Monday.

