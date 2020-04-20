Gujart COVID-19 count rises by 201 to 1,939; 8 more die

More than 200 fresh cases of coronavirus were detected in Gujarat, taking the tally to 1,939 on Monday, while the death toll rose to 71 after eight more patients succumbed to the infection, a state health department official said. Out of the 201 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, Ahmedabad alone accounted for 152, followed by Surat at 27 and Vadodara at eight, the official said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 1,248, of which 1,173 are from the city, the official said. A majority of the cases in Ahmedabad city has come from zones designated as COVID-19 hotspots, Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi said.

Among other districts that reported new cases were Aravalli (6), Kutch (2), Mahisagar (1), Panchmahal (2) and Rajkot (2). Out of the eight deaths reported on Monday, Ahmedabad accounted for six, taking the toll in the district to 38.

Two deaths were reported from Surat. All but two of these patients suffered from co-morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and kidney disease, among others, Ravi said.

Among other districts with a high number of cases, Surat has so far reported 269 infections and Vadodara 188. The state also reported a significant jump in the number of recovered patients with 26 more discharged on Monday, taking the count of cured cases to 131, she said.

Of the discharged patients, 20 were from Ahmedabad, three from Rajkot, and one each from Bhavnagar, Sabarkantha and Gandhinagar, she said. Out of 1,637 active COVID-19 patients, 19 are on ventilator, while the condition of others is stable.

Sharing profile of 67 COVID-19 patients who have died in the state, Ravi said 90 per cent of them either had either risk factors or suffered from co-morbidities or both. In the last 24 hours, 4,212 samples were tested for coronavirus, Ravi said, adding so far, a total 33,316 samples have been tested in the state.

District-wise, Ahmedabad has reported the highest, 1,248, cases, followed by Vadodara 188, Surat 269, Rajkot 38, Bhavnagar 32, Anand 28, Bharuch 23, Gandhinagar 17, Patan 15, Panchmahal 11, Narmada 12, Banaskantha 10, Chhota Udepur and Aravalli seven each, Kutch and Mehana six each, Botad five, Porbandar, Mahisagar and Dahod three each, Gir Somnath, Kheda and Sabarkantha two each, and Jamnagar and Morbi one each..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.