Manipur govt allows lifting of restrictions in some sectors

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 20-04-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:47 IST
The Manipur government on Monday decided to allow farming, MGNREGA work, construction of roads and railway projects in rural areas from Tuesday during the nationwide lockdown, officials said. The state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday decided to allow work in some sectors to be resumed from Tuesday till May 3, the officials said.

The Cabinet also decided that all state government offices would open from Tuesday and officers of the rank of under secretary and above will report for duty. A statement issued by Chief Secretary J Suresh Babu said: "locality-based retail shops dealing with essential commodities shall be open from 6 am to 2 pm except on Sundays.

However, social distancing and wearing of masks is mandatory." The decision to allow some sectors to open is based on the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, it said. "Farming operations by farms and farm workers in rural areas which had been put to a halt and MGNREGA works are allowed to be resumed subject to social distancing and mandatory wearing of masks," it said.

Construction of roads and railway projects including Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises in rural areas outside the limits of municipal corporation and municipalities have been approved along with construction and maintenance of rural water supply scheme. The relaxation in certain sectors are subject to following of Standard Operating Procedure like social distancing and wearing of masks, the statement added.

