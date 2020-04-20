Moradabad doctor dies, UP toll now 18; state sees 84 new cases

A Moradabad doctor died due to coronavirus, taking the toll in Uttar Pradesh to 18 as the state reported 84 new cases of the infection, officials said on Monday. The new cases have taken the state-wide count of COVID-19 patients to 1,184, the UP health department said.

The latest death took place in Moradabad, officials said in Lucknow. An official in Moradabad said the victim headed a government health centre in the district.

The 35-year-old doctor was involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients and later contracted the infection, he said. An official statement said 140 coronavirus patients out of the 1,184 in the state have been cured so far. Taking into account the deaths, UP now has 1,026 active cases.

Among the 18 deaths so far, six took place in Agra, three each in Meerut and Moradabad and one each in Basti, Varanasi, Bulandshahr, Kanpur, Firozabad and Lucknow. Officials said 814 of all coronavirus positive cases in the state are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation which took place last month in Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

Participants carrying the virus had travelled to several parts of the country after the congregation. Principal Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad said 19 per cent of patients are in the age group of 0-20 years, 48 per cent are aged 21-40 years, 24 per cent 41-60 years, and 8.50 per are above 60.

Males account for 78 per cent of the total cases, Prasad said. The number of elderly people getting infected with the virus is showing a downward trend, he added.

Meanwhile, as some lockdown restrictions were eased in the state’s non-containment zones, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked officials to ensure that the industries now being allowed to run follow social distancing norms. Adityanath also asked officials to ensure that the students brought back to the state from Rajasthan’s Kota are quarantined. PTI ABN CORR DPB CK ASH ASH

