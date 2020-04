No fresh case reported from Himachal in three days; tally stays at 40

No fresh coronavirus case surfaced in Himachal Pradesh in the last three days, keeping the state tally at 40, even as 360 samples were sent for testing on Monday, a senior health official said. Of the samples sent for testing, 221 were found negative while reports of the rest were awaited, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

The highest 157 samples were taken from Hamirpur, followed by Solan (55), Una and Mandi (27 each), Bilaspur (23), Shimla (21), Kangra (20), Kullu (15), Chamba (9) and Sirmaur (6), he added. These tests are being conducted at Tanda's Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC); Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla; and Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan.

So far, 40 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state. The number of active cases being treated in various hospitals of the state rose from 22 to 23 as a cured patient retested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

While 11 of 40 confirmed cases have recovered, two died. The two deaths include that of a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a factory's guest house in Solan's Baddi and died at the Chandigarh's PGIMER on April 2.

Four patients were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh on their request. PTI DJI ABH ABH.

