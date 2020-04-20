Left Menu
Lockdown: Son stranded in Delhi, man consumes insecticide in Jharkhand

PTI | Lohardaga | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:25 IST
Upset over his son getting stranded in Delhi due to the nationwide lockdown, a 55-year-old man on Monday allegedly consumed insecticide in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said. The man, a resident of Murki village, has been admitted to the Sadar Hospital here and his condition is serious, a police officer said.

His 25-year-old son, a migrant factory worker in Delhi, got stranded in the national capital due to the lockdown, he said. The man's wife told doctors of the hospital that he was worried over their son's wellbeing for the past few days and consumed insecticide on Monday, the officer said.

