Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man on way to purchase medicines in AP collapses and dies, family alleges he was beaten up

PTI | Vja | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:39 IST
Man on way to purchase medicines in AP collapses and dies, family alleges he was beaten up

Amaravati, Apr 20 (PTI): A 33-year old man collapsed and died after being questioned when he was on his way to buy medicines for his father during the lockdown in a town in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, police said even as his family alleged he was beaten up. As the incident angered the local people, Guntur Range Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao placed the Sattenapalli Town sub-inspector R Ramesh Babu under suspension and ordered an inquiry. The victim, Sheik Ghouse, was a timber merchant and a cardiac patient.

As Ghouse was on his way to buy medicines in Sattenapalli town, the SI intercepted him at the check post and allegedly beat him up following which the former collapsed. Ghouse's cousin came rushed to the scene and shifted him to a nearby private hospital but he was pronounced dead by then.

While denying that the police thrashed Ghouse, the IGP said the person fainted and was profusely sweating when he was questioned about his movement during the lockdown. "He did not give a clear version. He fainted and there was a lot of sweating. His cousin came and shifted him to a private hospital. The doctor was not available and the staff tried first aid. But he died by then," Prabhakar Rao told reporters in Guntur.

However, in view of the allegations, prima facie they were placing the Sattenapalli Town SI Ramesh Babu under suspension, pending an inquiry, the IGP added. He said appropriate action would be taken against the guilty if there was any evidence of injuries (on the deceased).

The Revenue Divisional Officer, who was also the Sub- Divisional Magistrate, would conduct the inquest into the incident. "There are some aberrations and we are feeling sorry about it. We are sensitising and counseling our personnel to be polite towards people while questioning," Rao said.

Referring to allegations of police highhandedness on the public while enforcing the lockdown, the IGP said so far 10 inspectors and sub-inspectors in SPS Nellore and Guntur districts were issued "charge memos" while a head constable was suspended from service. "Sometimes due to circumstances, some things are happening. That's unfortunate. We will try to prevent such things as far as possible," Prabhakar Rao added.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

HC declines to entertain plea to restrain Kejriwal from reporting COVID-19 cases under 'markaz' category

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea to restrain Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his administration from classifying some COVID-19 cases as Tablighi Jamaat or Masjid Markaz, saying a similar issue was before the Su...

17 test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total count 113

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 100-mark in Bihar on Monday as 17 people tested positive for the disease in Nalanda district, taking the total count of such cases to 113 in the state, a top official said. Principal Secretary, Healt...

Reality Rift win again at BTS: Southeast Asia

Reality Rift posted a victory for the third straight day, topping Geek Fam 2-1 in the BTS Southeast Asia event on Monday. Reality Rift 4-3 rebounded from three straight losses before their winning streak and now is in third place. Geek Fam ...

French case raises questions over coronavirus child spread

A nine-year-old who contracted COVID-19 in eastern France did not pass the virus on to any other pupils at three ski-schools, according to new research that suggests infants are not large spreaders of the disease. The child was infected in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020