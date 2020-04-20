COVID-19 count reaches 872 in Telangana, toll at 23

With 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana on Monday, the total number of cases reached 872, according to the State Health Department.

Maximum cases -- a total of 12 -- were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) alone, while one case was reported from Medchal and Nizamabad districts each today.

Two more deaths, due to the infection, were also reported on Monday taking the toll to 23, according to the bulletin issued at 8 pm by the State Health Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.