Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC declines to entertain plea to restrain Kejriwal from reporting COVID-19 cases under 'markaz' category

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 23:08 IST
HC declines to entertain plea to restrain Kejriwal from reporting COVID-19 cases under 'markaz' category

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea to restrain Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his administration from classifying some COVID-19 cases as "Tablighi Jamaat" or "Masjid Markaz", saying a similar issue was before the Supreme Court. As Justice Prathiba M Singh was not inclined to entertain the petition, it was withdrawn by the petitioner with the liberty to move the apex court. "Considering that the Supreme Court is already seized of similar issues, the court is not inclined to entertain the present petition.... "The present petition is accordingly dismissed as withdrawn with liberty to avail remedies as may be available in accordance with law," the court said. The petitioner -- advocate M M Kashyap -- had said in his plea that after the Tablighi event, Kejriwal via his tweets "deliberately" classified several cases under a separate caption -- "Masjid Markaz". He had alleged that this amounted to religious profiling. During the hearing, held via video conferencing, Kashyap's lawyers --  M Qayam-ud-din and Fozia Rahman -- told the court that their matter was distinct from the issues before the apex court. However, as the court was not inclined to hear the matter, the petition was withdrawn. The petition had claimed that reporting of the coronavirus cases under a separate category has led to "communal antagonism" and perpetrating of hatred against a specific religious community. It had contended that when the atmosphere was already tense and sensitive in Delhi, post the riots in northeast parts of the national capital, such reporting of COVID-19 cases would only deteriorate the situation

The petition had sought directions to Kejriwal and Delhi government to prohibit and stop alleged dissemination of coronavirus infection data on the basis of religious or communal classification and to take action against those who are allegedly "vilifying" the muslim community on social media platforms or internet websites. The Tablighi Jamaat Markaz (centre) at Nizamuddin where a religious congregation was held has emerged as a major coronavirus hotspot in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Spike in COVID-19 cases in Singapore due to extensive testing of foreign workers: Health Ministry

The 1,426 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Monday were due to the extensive testing of foreign workers, including Indians, lodged in dormitories, considered as hotspots for COVID-19 infections in the country, the health minist...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi mount to 2,081; death toll rises to 47

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 2081 on Monday, with 78 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. A committee has been constituted for a daily aud...

INSTANT VIEW 3-Spot US oil futures crash below zero with nowhere to store crude

Energy traders fled from the expiring May U.S. oil futures contract in a frenzy on Monday, sending the contract deep into negative territory for the first time in history, as barely any buyers are willing to take delivery of oil barrels bec...

Pray at home during Ramzan: Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad to followers

Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who has been booked by the Delhi Police for holding a religious congregation here during the lockdown, on Monday urged the followers of the organisation to pray at home in the month of Ramzan....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020