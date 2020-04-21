Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civil services steel frame of country, has handled COVID-19 situation with professionalism: Prez

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 11:08 IST
Civil services steel frame of country, has handled COVID-19 situation with professionalism: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday praised civil servants for handling the COVID-19 situation with sensitivity and professionalism. The civil services has played a key role in implementing policies and programmes for public welfare, Kovind said on occasion of the Civil Services Day. "In the present times too, the steel frame of our country, the civil service, has shown its strength and resolve in handling COVID-19 situation, with sensitivity and professionalism. Confident that our civil services will continue to serve in the best traditions of public service," he tweeted.

The president greeted present and former civil servants and their families on the occasion. The government of India celebrates April  21 every year as 'civil services day' as an occasion for the civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work. This date is chosen to commemorate the day when the first home minister of independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel addressed the probationers of Administrative Services Officers in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi, he referred to civil servants as the 'steel frame of India'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

‘The Batman’ release pushed to October 2021

Warner Bros Studios The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the DC superhero and directed by Matt Reeves, will now release in October, 2021. The films production was put on halt in mid-March due to coronavirus outbreak and the studio has ...

Time for India to think long-term during COVID19 crisis: Arvind Panagariya

Eminent economist Arvind Panagariya has said that India must now think long-term to create better paying formal sector jobs by seizing the opportunity presented by multinationals possibly moving out of China to diversify their operations in...

First-place Gallo slips in MLB The Show

Joey Gallo, the runaway leader in the MLB The Show Players Tournament, finally experienced an off night Monday. The Texas Rangers slugger dropped two of his four virtual games, falling 4-2 to Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Jon Duplantier...

Indonesia bans traditional Ramadan exodus to rein in coronavirus

Indonesia will ban its traditional annual exodus by people streaming out of cities at the end of the Muslim fasting month in May, as the Southeast Asian nation looks to curb the spread of coronavirus, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020