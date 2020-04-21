33 test COVID-19 positive in Rae Bareli, authorities link surge to Tablighi event

The number of coronavirus cases in this district jumped from two to 35 with several people testing positive after coming in contact with participants at a Tablighi Jamaat congregation, officials said on Tuesday. Till Monday, the district had only two coronavirus patients, both had attended the religious congregation in Delhi last month. The area where they lived was turned into a containment zone and people in their neighbourhood were quarantined, the officials said.

According to Chief Development Officer Abhishek Goyal, the district reported 33 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. All the patients are admitted to Kripalu Institute in Munshiganj, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.