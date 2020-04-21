Rahul slams govt for allowing use of rice to make sanitiser

Rahul slams govt for allowing use of rice to make sanitiserPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:47 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at the government over reports that rice would be used to make sanitisers and asked the poor of the country as to when will they wake up. He said while the poor are dying of hunger, the government was allowing rice to be used for making sanitisers.
"After all, when will India's poor wake up? You are dying of hunger and they are busy cleaning the hands of the rich by making sanitizers from your portion of rice," he said in a tweet in Hindi. He attached a news report about government's decision to allow use of surplus rice for manufacturing sanitisers in the country. The government on Monday approved that surplus rice available with Food Corporation of India (FCI) can be converted into ethanol in order to manufacture alcohol-based hand sanitisers and also for blending with petrol.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Biofuel Coordination Committee (NBCC).PTI SKC DV DV.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- India
- Food Corporation of India
ALSO READ
People of India will fight coronavirus together: Rahul Gandhi
Lifesaving drugs should be made available to Indians first: Rahul Gandhi
Friendship isn't about retaliation: Rahul Gandhi after India temporarily lifts ban on supply of hydroxychloroquine
India must help all nations, but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians first: Rahul Gandhi.
COVID-19: India to export hydroxychloroquine on case-by-case basis; Rahul Gandhi says ensure Indians get it first