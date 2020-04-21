5 killed in lightning strike, one died due to wall collapse in UP

Six people, including three members of a family, died in separate incidents of lightning and wall collapse in parts of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Harendra Yadav, 55, and Shanti Devi, 60, were killed on Monday night after lightning struck them in Balia and Pratapgrah districts respectively, they said

Ram Avatar Singh (55), his son Sumit (20) and nephew Brijesh (22) were killed in a lightning strike in Bareilly, SDM Vishu Raja said, adding that five people were injured and admitted to a hospital in the district

Khidirpur village resident Harinarain, 58, died due to wall collapse, the police said.

