Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shun press conferences, PMK tells govt, media as scribes test positive for COVID-19

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:58 IST
Shun press conferences, PMK tells govt, media as scribes test positive for COVID-19

Voicing concern over several journalists testing positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and other states, PMK founder leader S Ramadoss on Tuesday urged media organisations to protect their staff and suggested that the government can do away with press conferences on COVID-19. Referring to three journalists testing positive for the virus in the city and 53 in Mumbai, he said mediapersons, alongside frontline warriors of COVID-19 like doctors, nurses, sanitary workers and police personnel have come under the "attack of coronavirus." While the operations of medical professionals and police personnel could not be scaled down in the fight against COVID-19, the work style of scribes may be altered so as to prevent them from getting infected, Ramadoss said in a statement.

Pointing out that easily over 200 people, including journalists, photo journalists, and camerapersons of television channels, could gather for a press meet, he said, "if this alone is avoided, journalists can be protected from getting infected." Rather than convening a press conference, the information sought to be conveyed in such gatherings can be sent to media houses as 'press releases,' he said adding if video footages were needed by television channels, these could be arranged by government information and public relations wing. "Hence, the government should give up coronavirus related press conferences... similarly, physical distancing should be followed in press/media offices and the government and media firms must come forward to protect journalists," he appealed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: At least 25 people of Tamil news channel test positive in Chennai

At least 25 people, including journalists, working for a Tamil news television channel tested positive for coronavirus here on Tuesday, a health department official said. Not less than 25 people have tested positive...of the...90 plus sampl...

I-T dept sends e-mails to 1.72 lakh assessees over outstanding tax dues

The income tax department has sent e-mails to 1.72 lakh assessees, including start-ups, companies and individuals, who have outstanding tax demands as well as tax refunds asking them to provide as update on the payment. Since April 8, the C...

COVID-19 death toll in England 41% higher than early data suggested: ONS

The true extent of the death toll in England and Wales from COVID-19 was 41 higher than the daily figures from the government indicated by April 10, according to data on Tuesday that includes deaths in the community.The Office for National ...

FACTBOX-Questions hang over N.Korea succession amid reports on Kim health

North Korea has never publicised who would follow leader Kim Jong Un in the event he is incapacitated, and with no details known about his young children, analysts say his sister and loyalists could form a regency until a successor is old e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020