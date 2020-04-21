Maha: Cops make lockdown violators perform yoga

In an innovative approach, the Pune rural police on Tuesday punished morning walkers in Baramati who violated the COVID-19 lockdown, by making them perform yoga and pranayam. At least 250 morning walkers, including doctors, were detained from different areas of Maharashtra's Baramati city on Tuesday, deputy superintendent of police (Baramati division) Narayan Shirgaonkar said.

"The violators were taken to an open ground, where they were made to perform yoga, pranayam and some exercises," he said, adding that they were also asked to take a pledge, promising to remain indoors. The police did not register any case against the violators and let them go with a warning, the official said.

