Gehlot asks Centre to release more wheat for Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday demanded that the Centre release more wheat to the state in view of the increasing demand for ration by people amid the lockdown. The Food Corporation of India reserves, he noted, are full of wheat stocks.

“The demand for ration has increased during lockdown as a large number of families are asking for wheat to be distributed through public distribution system. The state government has requested the central government to release more wheat so that no one suffers from hunger during this crisis,” Gehlot said. “The Food Corporation of India (FCI) reserves are full of wheat stocks and new crop will also be ready soon. In this situation, I am hopeful of a positive decision from central government and that more wheat will be released for ration to the states soon,” he tweeted. The chief minister said that the state government will provide all possible help to the underprivileged until the economy is back on track.

However, he said, the role of central government is crucial in bringing the economy on track. He said that destitute and those not covered by any social security scheme are the state government's 'target group' and the government will support them. “We understand that the problems faced by the middle class are different and the problems of the lower middle class are of different nature. The state government is making efforts for the welfare of all sections, but the role of central government is crucial in bringing the economy on track,” he said. Gehlot said that a number of states have written several letters to the central government seeking help and have demanded a relief package.

“I hope the government of India must be working on it and announcement for financial assistance to the states will be made soon,” he said..

