Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 2:41 p.m.

COVID-19 patient given plasma therapy at a private hospital shows improvement and is weaned off ventilator, officials say. 2:36 p.m.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has adopted a six-pronged strategy to strengthen health infrastructure and increase supply of essential commodities in order to assist the efforts of the Centre and the state governments to tackle the coronavirus crisis, official says. 2:32 p.m.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urges citizens to "persevere" with the strict restrictions and help one another, as the city-state reported 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infections in the country to 9,125. 2:28 p.m.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal visits shelter homes to take stock of arrangements amid coronavirus lockdown. 2:27 p.m.

SC dismisses plea seeking direction to the Centre, all states and Union territories to provide free of cost treatment for coronavirus infection till COVID-19 pandemic is contained. 1:55 p.m.

Australia pushes for global review into handling of COVID-19. 1:54 p.m.

UK's first Sikh emergency medic dies on COVID-19 frontline. 1:53 p.m.

Lockdown has average daily online media intake soaring to 4 hours from 90 mins. 1:50 p.m.

Voicing concern over several journalists testing positive for coronavirus, PMK founder leader S Ramadoss suggests the government can do away with press conferences on COVID-19. 1:36 p.m.

The Rajasthan government stops using rapid testing kits for coronavirus after they delivered inaccurate results and informed ICMR about the issue. 1:33 p.m.

Odisha rushes response teams, experts as 3 north districts emerge as new COVID-19 hotspots. 1:31 p.m.

The number of coronavirus cases in this district jumped from two to 35 with several people testing positive after coming in contact with participants at a Tablighi Jamaat congregation, officials say. 1:28 p.m.

An 80-year-old man became the 17th COVID-19 fatality in Karnataka, where seven new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, taking the total number of infected in the state to 415, the health department says. 1:14 p.m.

Thane cops sing to keep people home during COVID-19 lockdown. 1:04 p.m.

If you are aged 55-plus, have co-morbid conditions and now experiencing even slightest health discomfort, its time for coronavirus screening in Karnataka as the government is keen on pushing pre-emptive measures to check its spread. 12:46 p.m.

India's ambassador in the UAE reminds the diaspora living in the Gulf country of the importance of adhering to the rule of law, saying discrimination is against "our moral fabric" as some Indians posted "Islamophobic" comments on social media platforms. 12:31 p.m.

Rate of doubling of coronavirus cases in Haryana is nearly 2 weeks, Health Minister Anil Vij says. 12:23 p.m.

Police inspector dies of coronavirus in MP. 12:22 p.m.

With no earnings, transgenders struggle for food and medicines and survive by borrowing. 12:06 a.m.

Over 100 families residing at the President's Estate are under self-isolation as a preventive measure after a sanitation worker's relative tested positive for coronavirus, officials say. 11:58 a.m. An Indian-American nonprofit organisation has collaborated with a group of women physicians to work together in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as part of their efforts to assist people in distress in the US.

1:56 a.m. One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, raising the number of active cases to 11 in the state.

11:40 a.m. Delhi govt will conduct COVID-19 test on mediapersons in national capital, CM Arvind Kejriwal says.

10:46 a.m. Chinese medics may be injected with newly developed COVID19 vaccine by year-end, Health officials say.

10:39 a.m. New York city is forming a new response unit to address anti-Asian harassment amid COVID-19.

10:31 a.m. Rajasthan records 52 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state's virus tally to 1,628.

10:11 a.m. VPM Venkaiah Naidu and PM Narendra Modi laud civil servants for leading fight against coronavirus.

9:51 a.m. COVID-19 death toll rises to 590 in the country as the number of cases climb to 18,601, Health Ministry says.

9:43 a.m. Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who underwent surgery to get his leg amputated due to coronavirus complications, is recovering well, his wife-celebrity fitness trainer Amanda Kloots says.

9:08 a.m. BrahMos Aerospace, the Indo-Russian joint venture for making missiles, has given 500 PPE kits and 2,500 N-95 masks to the Jabalpur district administration in Madhya Pradesh.

8:52 a.m. US President Donald Trump says there are 72 active trials underway across the country researching dozens of therapies and treatments for the coronavirus.

8:32 a.m. US President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into US.

6:47 a.m. One of the lessons to be learnt from the novel coronavirus pandemic is that the US should build the supply chains inside the country, President Donald Trump says.

