TN CM regrets opposition to burial of doctors who died of coronavirus

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:30 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday regretted the episodes where locals opposed the burial of doctors who died of COVID-19 in the city and urged all to respect the dedication of the health workers. He also equated doctors, besides other frontline workers in the battle against coronavirus, to God for the "selfless" services rendered by them.

Due protocol was being followed in the burial of such victims, he said. "It is sad the burial of doctors was opposed to at a time when (doctors) are fighting to protect us against coronavirus," he wrote on his official twitter handle, @CMOTamilNadu.

"We all should respect their dedication and act with humanity," he added. In two separate incidents in the last week, two doctors died of COVID-19 in the city but locals protested against their burial on grounds of fears of spread of the pandemic.

On both occasions, the mortal remains were buried elsewhere after officials could not perform the formalities in the originally selected localities. Incidentally, on Sunday night an orthopaedic surgeon had to bury his associate, a neurosurgeon who died of COVID- 19, in the middle of the night using his bare hands and a shovel at a crematorium with the help of just two hospital ward boys after the undertakers fled when a mob, protesting the interment, attacked them using bricks, stones, bottles and sticks and chased them away.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Palaniswami said frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19 such as doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and police personnel were engaged in "selfless" duty. "The whole country is praising them for their work. I consider these, who are working to protect lives, equal to God," he said in the statement.

He further said the government has ordered that the burial or cremation of people who had died of coronavirus be done with "due protection" but expressed regret over the incidents where people protested against such formalities for the deceased doctors. Referring to a couplet from Thirukkural, he urged people to show respect to those selfless persons who die while trying to protect the public and sought for due cooperation.

Assuring his government's "total support" to such frontline workers, he said it will take due steps to ensure such incidents do not repeat and asked them not to have any fears.PTI SA PTI PTI.

