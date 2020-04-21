Left Menu
IAF choppers airlift essential commodities to remote Arunachal Pradesh area

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:38 IST
Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers are airlifting essential commodities and medical equipment to a remote Arunachal Pradesh area without road connectivity. Vijoynagar, a remote circle in Changlang district without road connectivity is strategically located along the India-China-Myanmar tri-junction. It consists of 16 villages and has a population of 4,438. The nearest town is Miao which is 157 km away and takes about six-days to reach by foot.

IAF choppers are airlifting essential commodities and medical equipment to Vijoynagar circle, Arunachal Pradesh Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs minister Kamlung Mossang said on Monday. "With Chief Minister Pema Khandu approving sorties by helicopters of Skyone and IAF to airlift rice given by the Centre under National Food Security Act, five kg free rice have been provided to each ration card holder besides other essential commodities, including medical equipment from Miao to Vijoynagar," Mossang told PTI over the telephone from Miao.

Mossang, who represents the Miao constituency, said he is trying to ensure that none starves in his assembly constituency during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. "As air sorties are subject to weather clearance, five have materialised so far and rest will be undertaken when weather condition improves," the minister said.

Of the IAF sorties approved, four have been materialised till date in airlifting essentials under Central Purchase Organisation (CPO) system from March 29 to April 8. "I had facilitated arrival of a fuel tanker at Miao as 15 more sorties are being planned from Monday. Moreover, a few essential commodities are being procured from local markets to be supplied at Vijoynagar," he added.

The minister lauded a company and some individuals for donating bags of rice. "The rice bags received have been stocked at Kharasang and SDO Rakesh Rai will distribute among the needy and poor people of Kharsang and Miao areas who have been facing hardship due to lockdown," Mossang said.

Village-level lists involving village heads are being prepared for distribution by the local administration in coordination with public leaders. ADC T Rumi is in-charge of supply in Miao area, the minister said, adding he had donated 5000 kg of salt for free distribution.

The minister said floating labourers and Chakma refugees who have no ration cards are not getting any rice for which the government had developed an app and getting their names so that they could also be provided rice and other essentials..

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

