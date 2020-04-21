Left Menu
COVID-19 lockdown: Fair price shops in HP’s Dharamshala to remain open for 6 hrs daily

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:18 IST
The authorities in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district have issued orders to extend timings of ration shops by three hours to manage the heavy rush due to the ongoing lockdown, officials said on Tuesday. All the fair price shops in the district may remain open from 8 am to 2 pm daily from Wednesday, according to the order issued

These shops were earlier allowed to operate from 8 am to 11 am.

