Scribe dies in road accident

Scribe dies in road accidentPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:08 IST
A journalist attached with a Kannada news channel died in a road accident in Ramanagara district on Tuesday, police said. Hanumanthu (31), who worked with new channel Public TV, died as he was returning from Ramanagara jail after covering a news story.
Sources said an ATM cash van hit his bike from behind. Hanumanthu is survived by wife and a child.
Remembering Hanumanthu as an honest and active journalist, Deputy Chief Minister and Ramanagara district in-charge Minister A N Ashwath Narayan has announced Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family on his personal behalf. Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy,expressing grief over the journalist's death, also announced Rs 5 lakh to the family on his personal behalf.
Congress state unit Chief D K Shivakumar has condoled the death.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
