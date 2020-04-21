Scribe dies in road accident

A journalist attached with a Kannada news channel died in a road accident in Ramanagara district on Tuesday, police said. Hanumanthu (31), who worked with new channel Public TV, died as he was returning from Ramanagara jail after covering a news story.

Sources said an ATM cash van hit his bike from behind. Hanumanthu is survived by wife and a child.

Remembering Hanumanthu as an honest and active journalist, Deputy Chief Minister and Ramanagara district in-charge Minister A N Ashwath Narayan has announced Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family on his personal behalf. Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy,expressing grief over the journalist's death, also announced Rs 5 lakh to the family on his personal behalf.

Congress state unit Chief D K Shivakumar has condoled the death.

