3 booked for hiding travel history in J-K

Three people were booked on Tuesday for hiding their travel history in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said

Radhay Sham, Sham Lal and Ashok Singh travelled to their respective villages from Jaipur and Ahmedabad in a truck carrying essential items, they said All the three have been put under quarantine at Ghagwal with the help of health department, they said. PTI TAS AB DPBDPB

