Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rumours of communal clash spread after empty house on Tripura-Mizoram border torched

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:09 IST
Rumours of communal clash spread after empty house on Tripura-Mizoram border torched

An empty farm hut was torched by unidentified persons near a village along the Tripura-Mizoram border, following which rumours were circulated that a communal clash took place between the Mizos and the Chakmas living the areas, officials said on Tuesday. The incident came two days after two India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel from Mizoram were assaulted by a mob allegedly hailing from a Tripura village while they were keeping vigil to prevent cross border movement in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

A Chakma couple constructed a kutcha house near Kawnpui village in North Tripura district for using it during shifting (jhum) cultivation, Tripura Deputy Inspector General of Police (Northern Range) Lalhminga Darlong said. "The house was set on fire on Monday evening by unidentified persons. However, it has been vacated after the harvest and no casualty was reported," Darlong told PTI.

He said police launched an investigation into the incident at Kawnpui village incident. Kawnpui is close to Zomuantlang village in Mamit district of Mizoram across the border, where the two IRB personnel were beaten up on Saturday.

Two persons of Kawnpui were arrested in connection with the assault. Following the arson, rumours were circulated on social media on Tuesday that members of several Mizo organisations clashed with the people of Kawnpui, who were predominantly Chakmas.

Darlong said no such clashes took place. "There was no communal clash. The situation is under control," he said.

The Tripura police, IRB personnel from Mizoram and local volunteers are making efforts to guard the inter-state border, the DIG said. B Vanlaltana, president of Mizoram's apex student organisation Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), claimed that the rumours were spread to damage the reputation of the Mizos.

Vanlaltana said he, along with 13 MZP leaders, visited Zomuantlang, Kawnpui and other border villages on Monday to take stock of the situation. They talked to villagers and police officials of both Mizoram and Tripura, he said.

Central Young Chakma Association president Jatirmoy Chakma told PTI that they are condemning the assault and the arson, and demanded punishment for the culprits. The Chakma leader also urged people not to communalise the issue.

Chakmas, who are Buddhists, were originally residents of Chittagong Hill Tracts in the erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). They left their homeland when it was submerged by the Kaptai dam project in the 1960s. They also allegedly faced religious persecution and entered India through the then Lushai Hills district of Assam, which is now Mizoram..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-U.S. Olympics rescheduled for June 2021 in Eugene, Oregon

The postponed U.S. Olympic track and field trials have been rescheduled for June 18-27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon, USA Track and Field USATF announced on Tuesday.The trials, to be held in a new stadium, originally had been planned for mid-June...

Serie A clubs vote unanimously to continue season

All 20 Serie A clubs on Tuesday voted unanimously to complete the Italian league season, which has been suspended for the past six weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Assembly of the Serie A League met this morning and confirmed, with ...

Swiggy to downsize private brand kitchens, to impact around 900 employees

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy is planning to downsize operations of its private brand kitchens due to COVID-19 pandemic, which could impact around 900 employees, according to sources. As per the sources in know of the matter, a...

Bangladeshi national arrested for entering country without valid documents

A Bangladeshi national was on Tuesday arrested in the temple town of Deoghar for entering the country without any valid documents, police said. Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Singh said that 28-year-old Mohd Sameem Raza was caught ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020