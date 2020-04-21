Two policemen complain of neglect by hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19

Two policemen from Delhi and Punjab who tested positive for coronavirus have alleged that hospital staff were neglecting them and other patients and there was lack of proper amenities and hygiene. One of them is a constable attached with Tilak Vihar police post in Delhi who shared a video alleging that around 20 patients, who are being treated in the same floor of a hospital in Najafgarh, shared a common bathroom and if anyone complained of soar throat or fever, they were not provided medicines.

He also alleged that none of them was served hot water and since Monday, their bed-sheets have not been changed and the pillow he was given is also dirty. He claimed that they were not provided sanitiser either. The constable was tested on April 17 at the DDU dispensary in Tilak Vihar and his result came positive on April 18. A 46-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector from Ludhiana has also lodged a similar complaint with higher police authorities against two hospitals where he was admitted, alleging he was treated as an “untouchable”, and despite being a diabetic, no food was given to him for a whole day and no doctor or nurse came to check him. “The facilities made available to the COVID 19 positive patients at the two Ludhiana government run hospitals - Civil hospital and Mother and Child hospital, are grossly inadequate. "The patients are a neglected lot by the doctors and nurses posted there. The food being provided to the patients is also not up to the mark,” he claimed.

In his complaint, the ASI, a diabetic, alleged that the police department was asked to arrange food for their colleague themselves. The ASI also alleged that the hospital lacked facilities required for a COVID 19 positive patient.

He was later shifted to the Civil Hospital and subsequently to private SPS hospital on Sunday. The ASI admitted in the government MCH hospital on April 17 night was posted as driver of the Station House Officer who herself tested COVID-19 positive and was among the primary contacts of late ACP Anil Kohli who died on Saturday.

No doctor or nursing staff checked him when he reached the MCH hospital on April 17, he alleged in his complaint. The ASI was served his first meal on the night of April 18. He was later shifted to the civil hospital late night on April 18 when his blood sugar levels shot up.

Again no breakfast was given at the civil hospital on April 19, he again alleged. “No doctor or nurse was ready to come near me”, the ASI claimed. The condition of the toilets in the civil hospital was despicable and the few hours spent there were “like hell”, alleged the ASI.

The ASI was subsequently shifted to the private SPS hospital on Sunday after the intervention of Police Commissioner Ludhiana. Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Devinder Chaudhary, when contacted, said that after a complaint was received from the ASI, a police official was rushed to hospital to provide food to the ASI. “Our cop reached hospital at 10 pm and till 11 pm, none from the hospital agreed to deliver food to him. It was only after I spoke to the nodal officer Joint Commissioner Navraj Brar, the hospital staff delivered food to the ASI,” said Chaudhary.

Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal has issued a show cause notice to civil surgeon in this regard. Meanwhile, Dr Rajesh Bagga, Ludhiana civil surgeon, said, "The patient was not given food in time, which is the responsibility of the civil administration. I will send a reply to DC Ludhiana soon.” The Delhi Police constable alleged it had been four days since he was tested for the virus, yet his children who are at home have not been tested for coronavirus.

Police, however, said they were following the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to carry out tests at the earliest as it takes at least four-five days in some cases to show symptoms. Through the video, the Delhi Police constable urged the authorities for help and requested them to admit him at a private hospital since he is a beneficiary under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said they will take care of the well-being of their staff and family and are following procedures and guidelines of Indian Council of Medical Research. A day after he was taken to hospital, a hand sanitiser and kettle for warm water was provided to him from the police station by the Delhi Police, he said.

DCP Dwarka, Anto Alphonse, under whom the designated hospital falls, has also visited the hospital and spoken to the administration to ensure the cleanliness of the pillow and toilet, he added. While the country has been under lockdown since March 25, police personnel have been on the ground enforcing the restrictions and also helping those in need of assistance. PTI AMP/CORR CHS VSD RT RT

