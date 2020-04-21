Delhi cops take woman, her newborn to hospital

Delhi cops take woman, her newborn to hospitalPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:37 IST
The Delhi Police on Tuesday took a 22-year-old labourer, who delivered a premature baby, to a hospital in the national capital, officials said
Police said they received information on Tuesday around 1 pm that a woman worker of NTPC delivered a premature baby and sought help in shifting to hospital
Thereafter, the woman, who hails from Jharkhand, and the newborn were shifted to Apollo hospital, a senior police officer said.
