Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yamuna cleaner during lockdown due to increase in fresh water, lesser effluent generation: NGT panel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:39 IST
Yamuna cleaner during lockdown due to increase in fresh water, lesser effluent generation: NGT panel

The water quality in the Yamuna here has "improved significantly" during the lockdown due to an increase in fresh water availability and absence of industrial effluent, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The National Green Tribunal-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee (YMC) had earlier this month asked the CPCB and the DPCC to conduct tests to ascertain if the water quality in the river had improved due to the lockdown.

The committee said there was a significant increase (5 to 6 fold) in fresh water availability downstream of Wazirabad during April which helped in the dilution of the pollution caused due to waste water from major drains like Najafgarh and Shahdara. For improvement in water quality, availability of fresh water in significant quantities is important, the panel comprising retired NGT expert member Bikram Singh Sajwan and former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra said.

Industrial effluent, from 28 industrial clusters and industries in non-conforming/residential areas, also remained absent during the lockdown. Residential areas are estimated to have more than 51,000 industries. Preventing any industrial effluent going into the drains and eventually the river has contributed to the improvement in the water quality, the panel said.

Other factors are stoppage of human activities such as throwing of puja material, solid waste disposal, bathing and washing of clothes etc., which were minimised during the ongoing lockdown, it added. The CPCB analysis suggested the water quality at "Palla, Nizamuddin and Okhla (downstream) and 16 major drains has improved significantly".

"In fact, biological oxygen demand (BOD) at Nizamuddin and Okhla has increased by as much as 80 to 90 per cent with similar increases in chemical oxygen demand, though dissolved oxygen levels were still low," it said. The waste water quality in two major drains -- Najafgarh and Shahdara -- which contribute about two-thirds of the hydraulic load of all the drains, also showed improvement of about 30-45 per cent in BOD. However, the BOD levels in the two drains were 56 mg/L and 89 mg/L despite the improvement.

The CPCB report also pointed out that the fresh water availability in the Yamuna, which was less than 1,000 cusecs prior to the lockdown, increased more than fivefold downstream of Wazirabad during the lockdown. "Besides, all the industries, which contribute about 36 million litres per day of effluent, remained closed. This also helped improve water quality," the panel said.

The DPCC report -- based on samples collected at nine stations along the river and at 20 stations on the drains -- said the BOD concentrations improved from 20 to 33 per cent at ITO, Nizamuddin, Agra canal Jaitpur, Okhla barrage (upstream) and Okhla. It also suggested that the water quality has deteriorated at Palla, Surghat, Khajuri Paltoon Pool (downstream of Najafgarh drain point) and Kudesia Ghat barrage.

The DPCC compared the data from water samples collected on April 6 with the corresponding data for the year 2019..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Montenegro shortens curfew in cautious easing of coronavirus lockdown

Montenegrin health authorities said on Tuesday they would shorten a curfew and allow shops to work longer hours, cautiously easing a nationwide lockdown as the rate of coronavirus infections and deaths remained low. The body tasked with com...

3 policeman of Nabi Karim test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi

Three policemen posted at Nabi Karim police station of central district have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on TuesdayThe three officials tested positive on Sunday, they said. They were on picket duty and the contact tracing ...

Norway will conclude soon whether to cut oil output -oil minister

Norways oil minister reiterated on Tuesday that Western Europes largest oil producer was soon to conclude whether to cut its output following historical curbs agreed by the OPEC group.We have not yet concluded. It will happen soon, Oil and ...

Brent oil drops to near two-decade lows on falling demand, storage woes

Oil futures for June plunged to near two-decade lows on Tuesday, as the panic that sent U.S. May futures to below minus 40 per barrel on Monday bled further into the markets due to worries about the coronavirus pandemics effect on fuel dema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020