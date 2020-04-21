Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Haryana chief secretary holds review meeting

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:09 IST
COVID-19: Haryana chief secretary holds review meeting

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Tuesday held a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state, opening of industries and procurement of crops. She held the meeting with the deputy commissioners of all the districts, officers of the departments of Industries, Agriculture and Health and other officials through video conferencing, a statement said.

Additional chief secretaries of various departments also attended the meeting through video conference, it said. The chief secretary told officials that following the recent directions of the Centre, some industries in the state have started operations and workers are getting employment.

She directed the officials to monitor the industries and ensure that norms like social distancing were being followed, the statement said. The chief secretary said efforts should be made to provide work to the migrant labourers and police should be informed about their movement.

Arora also directed the officials to start construction projects and brick kilns, it said. The additional chief secretary, Finance, Planning and Industry, T V S N Prasad directed all the DCs and officers of the department of Commerce to extend all possible help to the industrialists so that they do not face any difficulty.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Rajeev Arora said the state government was committed towards the health of the employees engaged in the prevention of COVID-19..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-How does the NFL draft, the only live sports event on TV, work?

The National Football League draft, which started quietly in 1936, has evolved into one of the biggest days in American sport. The NFL is by far the most popular sports league in the United States and this year 255 players will be drafted i...

Committee to examine if privacy of personal& sensitive data of COVID-19 patients protected

Amid opposition charges, the Kerala government on Tuesday constituted a two-member committee to examine whether the privacy of personal and sensitive data of COVID-19 patients has been protected under the agreement entered by it with US-bas...

PREVIEW-NFL-Coronavirus turns Draft Day Bash into house party

The National Football Leagues biggest off-season bash, planned as a Las Vegas extravaganza, will instead be an online Draft Day house party hosted by commissioner Roger Goodell from his basement on Thursday, the latest sports tradition forc...

Soccer-Coronavirus-fighting mascot leaves Singapore's soccer fans up in arms

Singapores government has axed an entire team of coronavirus-fighting mascots after one Liverpool-hating member of the five-strong band of fictional superheroes ended up enraging a section of the citys passionate soccer supporters. The masc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020