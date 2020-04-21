Left Menu
Guj: 62 health staff, 44 cops infected with coronavirus so far

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:11 IST
Over 100 health workers and police personnel in the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak have tested positive so far in Gujarat, officials said on Tuesday. They comprise 62 health staff, including 12 from state-run LG Hospital in Ahmedabad, and 44 policemen, officials added.

"The 62 health staff include doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers among others," said Dr Prakash Vaghela, additional director, public health, state Health Department. Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha said that 44 policemen were infected with the virus, of which 40, including an inspector, are part of Ahmedabad police.

"Of the remaining four, two are from railway police, one each from Vadodara and Valsad," Jha said. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani interacted through video call with some of these coronavirus positive persons receiving treatment at Ahmedabad civil hospital.

These included two constables and a municipal health worker from the city, a state release informed. The CM hailed them as "corona warriors", it added.

Rupani also spoke to doctors and inquired about availability of protective gear like masks, gloves, PPE kits to fight the outbreak..

