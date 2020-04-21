Shops for school books, electric fans, recharge of pre-paid mobile phones allowed during lockdown

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:43 IST
The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday allowed opening of shops selling school books and electric fans, services of bedside attendants of senior citizens and public utilities including recharge facilities for prepaid mobile phones during the ongoing lockdown. The home ministry also said bread factories and flour mills located in urban areas can restart operations during the ongoing lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In separate orders, the home ministry said the decision has been taken after receiving some queries with regard to exemptions of specific services and activities allowed through the guidelines issued so far. Shops of educational books for students, shops of electric fans will be allowed to open during the lockdown, which is scheduled to end on May 3.

Bedside attendants and care givers of senior citizens residing in their homes and public utilities including recharge facilities for prepaid mobile connection will be allowed to offer services, the ministry said in its order. Food processing units such as bread factories, milk processing plants, flour mills, dal mills etc., located in urban areas will be allowed to function during the lockdown.

However, the ministry made it clear that social distancing for offices, workshops, factories and establishments must be ensured..

