Seafarers on 3 ships to disembark in Mumbai on Wed: Goa CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-04-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 23:53 IST
Seafarers on 3 ships to disembark in Mumbai on Wed: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said seafarers from the state stranded on ships due to the coronavirus outbreak will be back home soon. He said Goan crew from three ships will disembark in Mumbai on Wednesday.

There are 93 Goan crew members on 'Karnika', 65 on 'Maravela Discovery' and 23 on 'Angriya', he said. "They will be quarantined once they come here and tested as per protocol," he added.

Sawant, earlier in the day, thanked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for allowing seafarers stranded at Indian ports to disembark. "I thank the Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji. Hon. HM @AmitShah ji for permitting the disembarking of seafarers at Indian ports. Goans stranded on the high seas will now soon be back home," he had tweeted.

The coastal state has between 7000-10000 seafarers. PTI RPS BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

