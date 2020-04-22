Families with no rations cards to get Rs 1,000 assistance: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that an assistance of Rs 1,000 will be provided to all families that do not have ration cards but were identified by self-help groups of 'Jeevika' in the state. The state government has earlier decided to provide Rs 1,000 to each ration card-holding family in the state following the enforcement of lockdown.

Kumar directed Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar to inform all the district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates to provide the assistance of Rs 1,000 to each of the family which does not have ration card but has been identified by the Jeevika groups, according to an official release. "There should be no confusion about it. After providing Rs 1,000 to these families, ration cards should be issued to them (families identified by Jeevika) after completing verification of documents," Kumar said in a meeting here.

Kumar also made it clear that assistance of Rs 1000 will be provided to families in urban areas after identifying them through a survey. He asked the officials to complete the survey work at the earliest under the Urban Development and Housing Department's National Urban Livelihood Mission. While reviewing the agriculture input subsidy being given to the farmers whose crop was damaged due to untimely rains and thunderstorm in February and March, Kumar directed the officials to extend the time-limit at least by a week so that farmers can apply for claiming crop damage.

Stating that some of the districts have received rains/thunderstorm in the past 3-4 days that has damaged crops, the CM asked the officials to carry out a survey at the earliest to determine the extent of the damage..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.