MHA orders to include additional agricultural, forestry items, movement of Indian seafarers in consolidated revised guidelines

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued an order to include additional agricultural and forestry items, shops of educational books for students, shops of electric fans and movement of Indian seafarers in the consolidated revised guidelines for strict implementation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 01:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued an order to include additional agricultural and forestry items, shops of educational books for students, shops of electric fans and movement of Indian seafarers in the consolidated revised guidelines for strict implementation. In continuation of its order on April 15, April 16 and April 19, MHA orders to include following in the consolidated revised lockdown guidelines for strict implementation by the Central government, state governments, and UT administrations.

All agriculture and horticulture activities include- Facilities for export/import such as pack houses, inspection, and treatment facilities for seeds and horticulture produce, Research establishment dealing with agriculture and horticulture activities, Inter and Intra-state movement of planting materials and honey bee colonies, honey, and other beehive products. Commercial and private establishment- Shops of educational books for students and shops of electric fans

On movement of persons- Sign-on and sign-off of Indian Seafarers at Indian Ports and their movement for the aforesaid purpose as per attached Standard Operating Protocols (SOP). DG (Shipping) will prescribe the detailed protocol with regard to sign-on and sign-off to be followed. On Forest- officers include forestry plantation and related activities, including silviculture operations

The order said that relaxation under the above-mentioned items would not be applicable to Hotspots/containment zones. These activities would not be permitted in these zones. (ANI)

