2 Tablighi Jamaat members test negative for COVID-19 in Punjab

Two Tablighi Jamaat members have tested negative for COVID-19 after being admitted at a hospital here, the state Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu said on Wednesday. "2 Tablighi Jamaat members who were admitted on April 3, found to be negative. One discharged, while the repeat sample of the other will be taken today. 25 Contacts found to be Negative -- No new positive," Sidhu tweeted.

A total of 245 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the state of Punjab, as per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health. 39 have been cured and discharged, while 16 persons have succumbed to coronavirus. A total of 19,984 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 640 deaths. 3,870 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. (ANI)

