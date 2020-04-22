Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aviation ministry employee tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 12:27 IST
Aviation ministry employee tests positive for coronavirus

\RThe Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday said an employee of the ministry who attended office on April 15 has tested positive for COVID-19. \R All colleagues, who came in contact with the employee, have been asked to go into self isolation as a precaution, it said. "An employee of the ministry who had attended office on 15 April, 2020, has tested positive for COVID-19 on 21st April. All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the premises," the ministry said on Twitter

"Government of Delhi is seized of the matter. They are taking appropriate steps as per the laid protocol for contact tracing and risk profiling," it said

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in a tweet said, "We stand by our colleague at Ministry of Civil Aviation who has tested positive for COVID-19 and have extended all possible medical help and support.""Those in contact have also been asked to follow the laid down procedures. I wish him strength and speedy recovery," he said. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to arrest the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 20,000 people in the country. More than 600 people have died due to the disease. PTI DSP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UP hospital launches special drive for pregnant women during lockdown

The Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, one of the frontline hospitals in western Uttar Pradesh for testing and treating coronavirus patients, has launched a special drive for regular monitoring of pregnant women during the lockdown. It i...

Singapore confirms 1,016 more coronavirus cases

Singapores health ministry said on Wednesday it had preliminarily confirmed another 1,016 cases of the novel coronavirus, taking total infections there to 10,141.The health ministry said most of the cases were among migrant workers living i...

Coronavirus: India readying rapid response teams for Bangladesh, Bhutan, SL and Afghanistan

India is readying separate rapid response teams for dispatching to friendly neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in spirit of its commitment to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic, official sour...

UK inflation falls as shoppers turn cautious in virus crisis

Britains inflation rate dropped in March when oil prices tumbled and the coronavirus crisis escalated, official data showed on Wednesday, with a fall in clothing and footwear prices signaling how cautious shoppers were turning.In what is li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020