Centre should facilitate return of stranded migrant labourers to their homes: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said that the Central government should facilitate the return of stranded migrant labourers in various states to their homes while ensuring that the lockdown rules are followed.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 13:32 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said that the Central government should facilitate the return of stranded migrant labourers in various states to their homes while ensuring that the lockdown rules are followed. "Lakhs of poor migrant labourers are stranded in Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and other states due to the coronavirus lockdown. They are bearing the pain of unemployment and hunger. They are not even getting one square meal on a daily basis and they want to go back to their homes," Mayawati tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).
"I request the Central government to look into their demand for returning to their homes in a sympathetic manner. While ensuring that the lockdown rules are obeyed, the government should facilitate their return through special trains or buses as was done for students in Kota," she added. India is under a nation-wide lockdown which was imposed on March 25 and later extended on April 14 to May 3 to stem the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)
