Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take pledge to keep planet healthy: Naveen Patnaik on Earth Day

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 13:54 IST
Take pledge to keep planet healthy: Naveen Patnaik on Earth Day

Noting that COVID-19 shows the vulnerability of human race and earth, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday called upon people to take a pledge to keep the planet healthy by reducing the carbon footprint. On the occasion of Earth Day, the chief minister also asked the people to remain indoors in the wake of the pandemic.

#COVID19 pandemic reminds us about vulnerability of human race and our mother earth, Patnaik tweeted. Lets pledge to keep our planet healthy and green by reducing our carbon footprint. Lets stay home and appreciate the bounty of our only Earth, our home, he added.

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also emphasised the need to protect the earth and preserve its natural beauty for the future. Mother earth has offered humanity the warmth of her abundance and compassion. On #EarthDay2020, let us come together in offering our gratitude and commit ourselves to protect mother earth and preserve her natural beauty for a healthier tomorrow, Pradhan tweeted.

BJP national vice-president and former MP Baijayant Panda said, #EarthDay2020 is a special day, marked to appreciate our beautiful planet. Its celebrated to make humankind aware of our responsibility to conserve energy, resources & nature. Our frontline warriors are the shield for humanity, let us all cherish them & mother earth. Earth Day is celebrated across the globe on April 22 every year to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Police arrest suspected armed man following incident in English town

British police said they had arrested a man after armed officers responded to reports that of a suspect brandishing weapons on the balcony of a block of apartments in Chatham, Kent, southeast England.Footage on social media had appeared to ...

Warner Bros to release 'Scoob!' straight to on-demand in May

Warner Bros Studio is sending its upcoming animated film Scoob straight to premium on-demand as opposed to waiting for a theatrical release once the coronavirus threat subsides. Based on Hanna-Barbera Productions Scooby-Doo franchise, the m...

Ritu Phogat shares her daily training routine amid coronavirus lockdown

Indian Mixed Martial Arts MMA fighter Ritu Phogat said she has created a schedule for herself and sticking to it amid the coronavirus lockdown in order to maintain her fitness. Phogat, who is currently away from home in Singapore, has also ...

Iran's Guards say launched first military satellite into orbit

Irans Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Wednesday it had successfully launched the countrys first military satellite into orbit, at a time of heightened tensions with the United States over Tehrans nuclear and missile programmes. U.S. offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020