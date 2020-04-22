Left Menu
Development News Edition

Like Kota students, make arrangements to send migrant labourers home: Mayawati to Centre

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:17 IST
Like Kota students, make arrangements to send migrant labourers home: Mayawati to Centre

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati requested the Centre on Wednesday to send home migrant labourers stranded in various parts of the country due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown by making arrangements on the lines of the one made for Kota student

A couple of states have brought back students preparing for various competitive examinations in the coaching hub of Kota in Rajasthan in buses arranged especially for them

In a tweet, Mayawati said, "Lakhs of poor people and migrant labourers stranded mostly in states such as Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana are facing unemployment and starvation due to the nationwide lockdown. They are not able to get a single meal properly and want to return home." "Under such circumstances, the centre is requested to look into their demand sympathetically and make arrangements for special trains and buses to send them home while properly adhering to lockdown norms, as was done for the Kota students," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

146 Indian crew members stuck on cruise to disembark in Mumbai

As many as 146 Indian crew members stranded on a cruise ship due to the coronavirus pandemic, will disembark in Mumbai on Thursday, over a month after it set off from Thailand, the Maharashtra Chief Ministers Office CMO said on Wednesday. T...

S.Korea finds patients testing positive post-recovery from coronavirus barely infectious

Patients who tested positive for novel coronavirus after recovering from their first bout of the illness appeared to be far less infectious the second time round, South Koreas health authorities said on Wednesday.While the trend in new case...

Mask fashionistas get creative in the age of coronavirus

In the weeks since the coronavirus pandemic put the world into a tailspin, the humble face mask has evolved into an American fashion statement.Now available in a myriad of styles and patterns, the now-ubiquitious facial covering has quickly...

"Historic" trading volumes drive Nasdaq's profit higher

Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc reported a 23 rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Wednesday, benefiting from the coronavirus-fueled market volatility that led to a surge in trading volumes in March. Global financial markets were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020