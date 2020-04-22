Like Kota students, make arrangements to send migrant labourers home: Mayawati to Centre

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati requested the Centre on Wednesday to send home migrant labourers stranded in various parts of the country due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown by making arrangements on the lines of the one made for Kota student

A couple of states have brought back students preparing for various competitive examinations in the coaching hub of Kota in Rajasthan in buses arranged especially for them

In a tweet, Mayawati said, "Lakhs of poor people and migrant labourers stranded mostly in states such as Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana are facing unemployment and starvation due to the nationwide lockdown. They are not able to get a single meal properly and want to return home." "Under such circumstances, the centre is requested to look into their demand sympathetically and make arrangements for special trains and buses to send them home while properly adhering to lockdown norms, as was done for the Kota students," she said.

