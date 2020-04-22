Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ban on sale, use of tobacco products in Jharkhand

Jharkhand government has imposed a ban on sale and use of tobacco products like cigarettes, bidi, pan masala, hookah, gutka and electronic cigarettes in the state.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:24 IST
Ban on sale, use of tobacco products in Jharkhand
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand government has imposed a ban on sale and use of tobacco products like cigarettes, bidi, pan masala, hookah, gutka and electronic cigarettes in the state. The order has been issued by the Principal Secretary (Health) Dr Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

If someone is found spitting tobacco in public places, he or she will be imprisonment for six months, Information and Public Relation Department, Jharkhand said. "Spitting in public places increases the risk of spreading of COVID-19," Kulkarni said. Local administration and police have been instructed to initiate action against anyone found violating the order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

146 Indian crew members stuck on cruise to disembark in Mumbai

As many as 146 Indian crew members stranded on a cruise ship due to the coronavirus pandemic, will disembark in Mumbai on Thursday, over a month after it set off from Thailand, the Maharashtra Chief Ministers Office CMO said on Wednesday. T...

S.Korea finds patients testing positive post-recovery from coronavirus barely infectious

Patients who tested positive for novel coronavirus after recovering from their first bout of the illness appeared to be far less infectious the second time round, South Koreas health authorities said on Wednesday.While the trend in new case...

Mask fashionistas get creative in the age of coronavirus

In the weeks since the coronavirus pandemic put the world into a tailspin, the humble face mask has evolved into an American fashion statement.Now available in a myriad of styles and patterns, the now-ubiquitious facial covering has quickly...

"Historic" trading volumes drive Nasdaq's profit higher

Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc reported a 23 rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Wednesday, benefiting from the coronavirus-fueled market volatility that led to a surge in trading volumes in March. Global financial markets were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020