Police hold honour convoy for medical fraternity

The city police on Wednesday held an 'honour convoy' near the covid block of the district Wenlock hospital here as a mark of respect to doctors, nurses, paramedics, lab technicians, ambulance drivers and other staff for their tireless efforts in the fight against the pandemic. A convoy of 20 vehicles took part in the ceremony at the designated COVID-19 hospital here to salute the medical fraternity in their battle against coronavirus.

The vehicles moved around to salute the doctors and staff who are doing selfless service at the hospital. City police commissioner P S Harsha led the ceremony, sending a message of gratitude to the medical team who risked their own health to save the lives of people.

Dakshina Kannda district deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad, health officer Ramachandra Bairy and city corporation commissioner Ajith Kumar were among those present. The honour convoy was shown live on the twitter handle of the city police commissioner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.