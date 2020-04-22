Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civic official moots idea of adopting Dharavi families

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:35 IST
Civic official moots idea of adopting Dharavi families

In a bid to help Dharavi residents who are facing financial crisis due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, a senior civic official has come up with a novel concept of adopting families from the containment zones of Mumbai's slum area for next few months. The idea is to 'Adopt a Family' from Dharavi slums, where the coronavirus cases have gone over 150, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's G-north ward assistant commissioner Kiran Dighavkar said.

As a precautionary measure, some areas of Dharavi have been sealed and declared a containment zones, from where no family can go out even to buy essential items, he said. "If one person adopts five families from Dharavis slum area for the next couple of months, it will be a great help in our fight against the coronavirus. These people are financially stressed. If these families are adopted, they will not require to come out on streets during the lockdown," Dighavkar said.

"Already, some multi-national companies and corporates are distributing food packets in Dharavi. If we rope in people who can take care of these families, the BMC can reach out to more people in the containment zones," he said. Some areas of Dharavi come under the high risk category because of the dense population and small houses, the official said.

The risk factor also increases as these people are worried about their future and tend to come out of their houses in search of some work. "Once they are assured of supply of food grains, vegetables and medicines at regular intervals, they will not come out on streets," the official said.

The cost of one family's requirement of food grains, vegetables, edible oil, fruits and medicines for 15 days is around Rs 5,000, he said. "We are going to hold a meeting with local police officials to work out the plan, he added.

Dharavi is one of the biggest slum areas in Asia. Nearly 15 lakh people live in this highly congested area of Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

TRAI releases recommendations for network testing before commercial launch of services for wireless access services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India TRAI on Wednesday released its recommendations on network testing before commercial launch of services for wireless access services. The salient features of recommendations as per the TRAI are -The ...

US STOCKS-Futures bounce after two days of oil-led rout

U.S. stock index futures rebounded on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted investor sentiment following a two-day selloff due to a record crash in oil prices, although companies warned of more pain in the coming months. The...

Germany sees future need to learn lessons of corona outbreak

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to her Australian counterpart on Tuesday about the coronavirus pandemic, her spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that establishing facts about the outbreak would help to learn lessons for the future.Aus...

UK will start large-scale contact-tracing as cases fall -minister

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday the government would bring in large-scale contact-tracing once the number of new cases of the coronavirus falls.As we have reached the peak, as we bring the number of new cases down, so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020