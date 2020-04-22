Left Menu
Punjab CM thanks Amit Shah, Uddhav Thackeray for allowing Sikh pilgrims stuck in Nanded to travel to Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has conceded to his request for travel of Sikh pilgrims stuck due to nationwide lockdown at Gurudwara Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra's Nanded back to Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

"Just received a call from MH CM @OfficeofUT who confirmed that HM @AmitShah Ji has conceded to our request for travel of our pilgrims stuck in Hazur Sahib, Nanded, to Punjab. Have asked Chief Secretary to tie up logistics & we will bear the cost of transportation. Thank you all!," Singh tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had earlier written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray to facilitate the evacuation of devotees stranded at Hazur Sahib Gurudwara amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

