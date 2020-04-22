HIGHLIGHTS AT 5:00 pm

These are the top stories at 5:00 pm: NATION DEL52 CAB-HEALTH WORKERS-ORDINANCE COVID-19: Cabinet nod to ordinance to protect healthcare personnel from attacks New Delhi: Against the backdrop of attacks on healthcare personnel fighting coronavirus, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance making acts of violence against them as cognizable and non-bailable offences, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said. DEL15 VIRUS-CASES Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 640; cases rise to 19,984 New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 640 and the number of cases to 19,984 in the country on Wednesday, according to the Union health ministry. DEL44 SHAH-DOCS IMA IMA calls off proposed protests after meeting with Shah New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called off its proposed 'White alert' and 'Black day' protests scheduled on April 22 and 23 following a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah through video conference on Wednesday.

DEL14 LOCKDOWN-MHA-LD BENGAL WB says it will abide by Centre's orders on lockdown New Delhi: The West Bengal government has said "it is not a fact" that there was no cooperation with the Central team deputed to assess the COVID-19 situation in the state and gave an assurance that it will abide by all Union government orders on lockdown. DEL38 VIRUS-EDUCATION-UNESCO Over 154 cr students hit by schools,colleges closure due to COVID-19; girls to be worst hit:UNSECO New Delhi: Over 154 crore students are severely impacted by closure of educational institutions across the world amid the COVID-19 outbreak due to which girls will be the worst hit as it will lead to increased drop-out rates and further entrench gender gaps in education, UNESCO said. By Gunjan Sharma DEL32 AVI-VIRUS-MINISTRY Aviation ministry employee tests positive for coronavirus New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday said an employee of the ministry who attended office on April 15 has tested positive for COVID-19.

DEL28 I&B-VIRUS-MEDIA I&B Min issues advisory, asks media persons covering COVID19-related incidents to take precautions New Delhi: In the wake of a large number of media persons contracting COVID-19, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory to print and electronic media on Wednesday, calling on journalists covering coronavirus-related incidents to take precautions. DEL25 RAHUL-MSME Rahul seeks suggestions from public for economic stimulus package for MSMEs New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sought suggestions from the public for an economic stimulus package for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

DEL18 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Four militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian Srinagar, Apr 22 (PTI) Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said. BOM13 MH- DESHMUKH-LD LYNCHING No Muslim arrested for Palghar lynching incident: Deshmukh Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said none of the 101 people arrested in onnection with the Palghar lynching case is a Muslim, and accused the opposition of giving a communal colour to the incident.

MDS9 KA-VIRUS-HONOUR CONVOY Police hold honour convoy for medical fraternity Mangaluru: The city police on Wednesday held an 'honour convoy' near the covid block of the district Wenlock hospital here as a mark of respect to doctors, nurses, paramedics, lab technicians, ambulance drivers and other staff for their tireless efforts in the fight against the pandemic. BUSINESS DEL35 BIZ-3RDLD FACEBOOK-JIO Facebook buys 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 43,574 cr New Delhi: Facebook on Wednesday announced an investment of USD 5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) to buy a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms -- a deal that will help RIL cut debt and use WhatsApp to create an Indian e-commerce giant that could rival Amazon and Walmart.

LEGAL: LGD2 SC-CHOPPER AgustaWestland chopper case: SC dismisses interim bail plea of Christian Michel New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea of Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman arrested in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam cases, seeking interim bail on the grounds of risk of contracting coronavirus in Tihar jail FOREIGN: FGN45 VIRUS-CHINA-US-REAX China dismisses US lawsuit against it on COVID-19 as ‘nothing short of absurdity’ Beijing, China on Wednesday dismissed as “nothing short of absurdity” and violation of sovereignty the lawsuit filed by the US state of Missouri which alleges that Beijing suppressed COVID-19 information, arrested whistle-blowers and denied its contagious nature, leading to the loss of life and causing "irreparable damage" to the world. By K J M Varma FGN39 VIRUS-SINGAPORE Over 1,000 foreign workers, including Indians, test positive for coronavirus in Singapore Singapore, Apr 22 (PTI) Over 1,000 foreign workers, including Indian nationals, tested positive for coronavirus in Singapore on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 10,141, as the city-state battles a second wave of contagion. By Gurdip Singh PTI TIR TIR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.