TRAI releases recommendations for network testing before commercial launch of services for wireless access services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released its recommendations on network testing before commercial launch of services for wireless access services.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:03 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released its recommendations on network testing before commercial launch of services for wireless access services. The salient features of recommendations as per the TRAI are -The TSP (telecom service provider) should be allowed to enrol test users in the testing phase to carry out the network testing before commercial launch of its services.

There should be no restriction on the time limit, if the network testing is conducted using wireline telephone test connections given to employees and business partners for test purpose only. The number of test users that can be enrolled by a TSP in an LSA should be limited to 5 percent of its installed network capacity for that LSA.

There should be a limit of 90 days on the test phase involving test users. Further, the total time period for network testing provided to the TSP shall not exceed 180 days. All licensing provisions related to the security and privacy must be compiled by the licensee.

TSP should transparently give the information to the test users that there won't be any charge (fixed charge or usage-based charge) during the test phase, and CPE (Customer Premises Equipment) is provided free of charge. (ANI)

